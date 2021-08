PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Pell City according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to an area in the 1100 block of Mountain Loop Rd in Pell City around 3:15, where the body was found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.