Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Birmingham man on Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA).

ALEA reports say at approximately 6:32 p.m. Sergio Romero-Cruz, 27, was fatally injured when the car he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car.

ALEA also says Cruz was not using a seat belt. He was transported to Grandview Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on AL 119 near the 22 mile marker, approximately 10 miles southeast of Hoover on August 21.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

