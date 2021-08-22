LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham man dies in head-on collision near Hoover

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Birmingham man on Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA).

ALEA reports say at approximately 6:32 p.m. Sergio Romero-Cruz, 27, was fatally injured when the car he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car.

ALEA also says Cruz was not using a seat belt. He was transported to Grandview Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash occurred on AL 119 near the 22 mile marker, approximately 10 miles southeast of Hoover on August 21.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Fmr. President Donald Trump speaks at rally in Cullman
A 5-year-old who went missing Friday night has been found.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old-boy found safe

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Man dies after being struck by motorcycle
No injuries were reported in the crash.
UPDATE: Crash on I-59 NB in St. Clair Co. cleared, road reopened
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car