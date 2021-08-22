LawCall
Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week

Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week.

WKRG-TV reports two brothers perished in Gulf Shores last Tuesday after being pulled by strong currents. The third drowning happened Friday, when a wave knocked down a 19-year-old man in Fort Morgan.

Searchers found his body a few hours later.

Tourists to Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches say they’re noticed the rough waters and are taking precautions. Tyler James of Kentucky said waves Saturday were throwing him “like a ragdoll.” Another Gulf Shores visitor, Amber Airosa, says she makes sure she never goes into the water alone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

