When to get a flu shot in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Signs are out at drug stores and pharmacies announcing that this season’s flu shot is available, but is it the right time to get it?

Flu season lasts from October to May, so when you get the flu shot can make all the difference.

Peak flu season is actually closer to December into the spring, so you want to make sure your immune system is as ready as possible to fight off the flu virus.

The flu shot is customized each year to what type of flu is most prevalent, and it changes annually.

Dr. David Hicks at the Jefferson County Department of Health says while it’s smart to plan on getting the flu vaccine and many organizations may advise to get it sooner rather than later, waiting until closer to the actual onset of flu season can make sure you’re as armed as possible to fight off the flu.

“My personal thoughts, don’t get it too early. When you get a flu shot, the ones that are out, the immunity you get from that flu shot wanes and goes away in about five or six months,” said Dr. Hicks.

The flu shot has been shown to prevent illness or lessen symptoms if a person does get sick.

