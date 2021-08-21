LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Wetumpka to celebrate Tim Burton’s birthday with ‘Big Fish’ festivities

Wetumpka celebrating Tim Burton's birthday with 'Big Fish' festivities
Wetumpka celebrating Tim Burton's birthday with 'Big Fish' festivities
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) -Wetumpka will reach back in movie history next week. You may recall the movie Big Fish was filmed mostly in Wetumpka in 2003, and next week is the film’s director Tim Burton’s birthday. Chamber leaders have planned several festivities commemorating Wetumpka’s connection to the movie.

“And so on Wednesday we’ll have a cake in front of the chamber. Main Street is headed up this and they’ll be cutting up the cake here. They’ll also be some photo-ops and mad-hatters, tea partiers; all kinds of events, tons of expression of art, so we’re just celebrating the Big Fish history and all the great things Tim Burton has done here in Wetumpka,” said Wetumpka Area Chamber Of Commerce Shellie Whitfield.

In the movie, the Bloom House, or the Big Fish House, is located in Wetumpka, and currently owned by none other than Shellie Whitfield and her husband.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Board of Education
5 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
The little girl died when the 2007 Chrysler 300 she was a passenger in collided head-on with a...
10-year-old killed girl in Walker Co. crash; 4 others hurt
Wenonah High School (photo source WBRC-TV)
Wenonah-Center Point football game cancelled because of COVID-19
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Latest News

DCH and pediatric clinics to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible kids
School leaders adjusting guidance based on rising COVID cases
School leaders adjusting guidance based on rising COVID cases
Federal crisis teams coming to help Alabama hospitals
Federal crisis teams coming to help Alabama hospitals
LGBTQ youth five times more likely to consider suicide
LGBTQ youth five times more likely to consider suicide