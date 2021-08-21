Wetumpka to celebrate Tim Burton’s birthday with ‘Big Fish’ festivities

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) -Wetumpka will reach back in movie history next week. You may recall the movie Big Fish was filmed mostly in Wetumpka in 2003, and next week is the film’s director Tim Burton’s birthday. Chamber leaders have planned several festivities commemorating Wetumpka’s connection to the movie.

“And so on Wednesday we’ll have a cake in front of the chamber. Main Street is headed up this and they’ll be cutting up the cake here. They’ll also be some photo-ops and mad-hatters, tea partiers; all kinds of events, tons of expression of art, so we’re just celebrating the Big Fish history and all the great things Tim Burton has done here in Wetumpka,” said Wetumpka Area Chamber Of Commerce Shellie Whitfield.

In the movie, the Bloom House, or the Big Fish House, is located in Wetumpka, and currently owned by none other than Shellie Whitfield and her husband.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.