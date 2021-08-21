LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police investigate shooting death at University Manor

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

TPD were called to the area of 5th Ave and 30th Pl. E at University Manor apartment complex around 12 a.m. following a shooting. Upon arrival they discovered the body of Larry Deashean Cameron.

The investigation is still active and police say persons of interests are being questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121.

