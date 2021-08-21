FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall could lead to possible flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warm humid morning to begin the weekend with rain likely in the moist atmosphere through the day. In fact, heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may lead to localized flooding today. Then the Big Heat returns with Heat Index readings possibly reaching 105-degrees each afternoon from tomorrow through Tuesday.

For today, with the moisture in place combined with a weather disturbance rotating across the area we will see periods of rain and thunderstorms which may produce high rainfall rates as the storms propagate in a training fashion through the evening. There is the potential for flooding rains with the greatest risk along and north of I-20. Then, by the end of the weekend our region will see a weather shift into drier, hotter conditions through the middle of next week. Rain chances may remain high through tomorrow but will diminish noticeably Monday and Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds in from The West.

By Wednesday, another wave will move in from the east bringing a return to the moisture rich atmospheric conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Hurricane Grace has made landfall along the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 125 mph. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are likely along portions of the coast of eastern mainland Mexico through the morning. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend likely leading to beginning tonight significant flash and urban flooding, along with the likelihood of mudslides.

Also, Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime today. Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in effect for the Northeast with Henri expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over Long Island and New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 10 inches. Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and isolated moderate river flooding.

