DCH and pediatric clinics to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible kids

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center will host a back to school vaccination clinic for kids 12 and up this Saturday from 8am to noon at the hospital’s remote site.

DCH is working with volunteers from West Alabama Pediatrics, Tuscaloosa Pediatrics and Bama Pediatrics to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The remote site is usually open only on Fridays to vaccinate people for COVID-19, but a hospital spokesperson says the pediatric groups contacted DCH about working together to protect kids from the virus as they return to school.

“Children have not been vaccinated to a very high level at this point. So we really need to get these vaccination levels up to all populations. Children who are going back to school are being exposed to a large variety of people that they haven’t been exposed to in the last few months,” said Andy North.

So far more than 100 kids have been registered to get vaccinated at the back to school clinic. You can register to get vaccinated by going dchsystem.com/covidvaccine.

