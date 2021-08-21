Birmingham Police searching for 5-year-old last seen near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police is working a Critical Missing Person’s case after a little boy went missing near East Lake Park.

5-year-old Jayce Johnson was last seen in the 8100 block of 4th Avenue North around 8:20 p.m. wearing black shoes, a lime and beige shirt and has a low haircut.

5-year-old Jayce Johnson (Birmingham Police Department)

Anyone with information about Jayce is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.