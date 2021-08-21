LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Anti-inflammatory medication in short supply as COVID-19 drives spike in demand

Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center(KY3)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The makers of an arthritis drug that was approved by the F.D.A. a few months ago to fight inflammatory symptoms related to COVID-19, issued a warning that the drug is in critically short supply.

Actemra is an anti-inflammatory medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. In June 2021, the F.D.A. issued an emergency use authorization to use Actemra to treat hospitalized adults and pediatric patients who require supplemental oxygen, ventilation or ECMO.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Alabama, across the country and around the globe, the makers of the drug, Roche’s Genentech, warn that it will be a struggle to keep up with the sudden unprecedented demand.

“The dramatic emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, as well as the unexpected slowing of vaccination rates in the U.S., has led to an overwhelmingly high incidence of COVID-19 hospitalizations in certain areas of the country. This new wave of the pandemic has led to Genentech experiencing an unprecedented demand for Actemra IV-- well-over 400% of pre-COVID levels over the last two weeks alone and it continues to increase,” The pharmaceutical company said in a statement released earlier this week.

“We are experiencing a temporary stockout of Actemra IV in the U.S. for 200mg and 400mg SKUs, as of Monday, August 16th, and have notified our customers. We currently have a short supply of the 80mg SKU, and we anticipate stockout by the end of the week,” the statement went on to say.

St. Vincent’s Hospital infectious disease expert Dr. Leland Allen says that the shortage is indeed impacting them and points out that people who are perscribed the medication for daily use will also be affected.

“We’re having a lot of difficulty getting [Actemra}. All the patients that were on that drug for their auto immune diseases are having trouble with it also. So it’s really gotten to be a problem,” said Dr. Leland.

If you have questions about how this will impact your health, reach out to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Board of Education
10 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart
The little girl died when the 2007 Chrysler 300 she was a passenger in collided head-on with a...
10-year-old killed girl in Walker Co. crash; 4 others hurt
Wenonah High School (photo source WBRC-TV)
Wenonah-Center Point football game cancelled because of COVID-19
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Latest News

Jefferson County Board of Education
10 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday
DCH and pediatric clinics to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible kids
Wetumpka celebrating Tim Burton's birthday with 'Big Fish' festivities
Wetumpka to celebrate Tim Burton’s birthday with ‘Big Fish’ festivities
School leaders adjusting guidance based on rising COVID cases
School leaders adjusting guidance based on rising COVID cases