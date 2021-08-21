LawCall
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, confirmed. He was 78.

Ingram said McClammy died at an Atlanta hospital at 11 a.m. Saturday.

McClammy has been serving Alabama’s 76th district since 1994. According to a press release the Alabama House of Representatives, he was chairman of the Montgomery County Legislation Committee and served as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He also served on the House Financial Services Committee.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said McClammy was the finest example of a House member.

“The people of District 76 have lost not only their champion in the House but also a very fine man, and I’ve lost a friend,” said McCutcheon in a statement. “I was honored to serve with Thad and watched how he took care of the people in his district every day. My wife Deb and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

According to McClammy’s website, he served as the dean of Trenholm State Technical College from 1975-1981 before serving as the president from 1981-1995.

He was also the owner of Capitol Realty.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University in 1966 and a master’s from Auburn University in 1975.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Gov. Kay Ivey directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Sunday to honor McClammy’s memory and longstanding service.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama and my colleagues in the Alabama Legislature, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers to Thad’s loved ones and his constituent,” Ivey said in a statement.

The Alabama Democratic Party released a statement:

“We are saddened by the news of Representative Thad McClammy’s passing. Thad was a great man and loyal Democrat who served his constituents well. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.”

