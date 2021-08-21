LawCall
58-year-old Cullman man killed in accident in Blount County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 58-year-old Cullman man died in a two-car accident Friday night in Blount County.

Troopers said Franklin E. Strickland, 58, was stopped in the roadway because of a previous crash. Strickland’s car was struck from behind by a man driving a truck.

Strickland died at the scene. The crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Interstate 65 at the 285 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Hayden, in Blount County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

