‘A social media threat was made against our district’: Hoover City Schools Superintendent responds to threat

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dee Fowler responded Friday morning to a social media threat made against the school district.

Hoover City Schools emailed a response letter to parents and staff Friday morning.

Fowler said the Hoover Police Department and the school system’s security team investigated and they do not believe the threat is imminent, and they think the credibility is questionable.

He also said they take all threats seriously.

You can read the full letter below:

