Sideline Week 0 HS football scores
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Thursday’s Results (Aug. 19)
AHSAA Kickoff Classic
Handley 55, Guntersville 21
Other Games
CLASS 6A
Cullman 23, Grissom 0
Hazel Green 49, Mae Jemison 26
Jackson-Olin 50, Woodlawn 0
Muscle Shoals 52, Deshler 14
Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10
CLASS 5A
Arab 35, Albertville 0
Russellville 27, Decatur 15
Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13
CLASS 4A
Brooks 16, Colbert County 8
Hanceville 28, Vinemont 16
Northside 37, Berry 6
West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28
Williamson 53, LeFlore 0
Wilson 34, Clements 28
CLASS 3A
Asbury 33, Gaston 8
Carbon Hill 66, Curry 8
Lauderdale County 6, Lexington 0
Trinity Presbyterian 6, Alabama Christian 0
Winfield 6, Fayette County 0
CLASS 2A
Ider 53, Woodville 0
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Thorsby 32, Jemison 0
Westbrook Christian 52, Coosa Christian 16
CLASS 1A
Notasulga 39, Bullock County 6
Winterboro 18, Vincent 16
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.