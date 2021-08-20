LawCall
Sideline Week 0 HS football scores

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Thursday’s Results (Aug. 19)

AHSAA Kickoff Classic

Handley 55, Guntersville 21

Other Games

CLASS 6A

Cullman 23, Grissom 0

Hazel Green 49, Mae Jemison 26

Jackson-Olin 50, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 52, Deshler 14

Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10

CLASS 5A

Arab 35, Albertville 0

Russellville 27, Decatur 15

Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13

CLASS 4A

Brooks 16, Colbert County 8

Hanceville 28, Vinemont 16

Northside 37, Berry 6

West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28

Williamson 53, LeFlore 0

Wilson 34, Clements 28

CLASS 3A

Asbury 33, Gaston 8

Carbon Hill 66, Curry 8

Lauderdale County 6, Lexington 0

Trinity Presbyterian 6, Alabama Christian 0

Winfield 6, Fayette County 0

CLASS 2A

Ider 53, Woodville 0

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Thorsby 32, Jemison 0

Westbrook Christian 52, Coosa Christian 16

CLASS 1A

Notasulga 39, Bullock County 6

Winterboro 18, Vincent 16

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

