LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with the products.

Consumers who bought them are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jefferson County Board of Education
5 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday
Wenonah High School (photo source WBRC-TV)
Wenonah-Center Point football game cancelled because of COVID-19
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
First Alert Weather 9p 8-19-21
FIRST ALERT: Storm threat continues Friday with risk of frequent lightning & localized flooding
Dr. Mark Wilson is asking people for the next month to wear a mask in indoor public spaces
JeffCo health officer issues ‘Call To Action’ over masks in indoor spaces

Latest News

Alabama’s July unemployment rate falls to 3.2%
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Justin Devon Wade of Irondale.
Man, 22, shot and killed in Birmingham Thursday night
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity