Mountain Brook pharmacy burglarized Friday morning

Pharmacy break-in.
Pharmacy break-in.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An unoccupied business in the 2700 block of Cahaba Road was burglarized Friday between 5-5:30 a.m.

Mountain Brook Police Officer George French says video footage shows a male wearing dark clothes and orange gloves throw a heavy object into the front glass of the business. The man entered and took several prescription medications.

Detectives believe that this suspect is possibly linked to several burglaries that occurred recently throughout Alabama.

French says police are working to format the footage for release, and are in the very early stages of this investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed, or have relevant to footage to contact Detective Nichols at 205-802-3856, email Criminal Investigations at detectives@mtnbrook.org, or submit a tip via the Mountain Brook Police mobile app.

