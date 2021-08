BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Justin Devon Wade of Irondale.

He was shot Thursday night in the 500 block of Beacon Crest Circle. Wade later died at UAB Hospital.

