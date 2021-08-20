Local doctor explains why freestanding emergency rooms are so important during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freestanding emergency rooms are playing a critical role in this pandemic, treating more and more COVID patients as ICU beds in our state are at capacity.

The ER physician with Brookwood Baptist said the freestanding model has only been in the Alabama market for a short time, but they’re needed now more than ever with new s cases of COVID-19 soaring.

From cuts, scrapes, and broken bones to more serious emergencies like heart attacks and strokes, Dr. Greg Ledbetter said freestanding emergency rooms provide high-quality medical care treating a variety of emergency conditions and COVID is topping the list.

“The bed situation in the Birmingham market is very tight. There’s no ICU beds, there’s really no beds in the hospitals, so when you come into an emergency room, unfortunately be prepared for a wait, but in a freestanding emergency room, that gives more emergency room beds for the Birmingham area,” Dr. Ledbetter said.

Dr. Ledbetter said about 1 in 4 patients he’s seeing now have COVID-19 and their symptoms range in severity.

“Fortunately, we’re able to send most patients back home, but with that increased volume, obviously there are some very sick patients coming in that have to be admitted to the floor and some admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” Dr. Ledbetter said.

Patients are experiencing longer wait times because ICU beds are scarce even in free standing emergency rooms.

That’s why Dr. Ledbetter recommends doing whatever you can to stay healthy.

“The first thing I would do is get vaccinated. The second thing you need to do is practice simple social measures as trying to wear a mask at all times, especially indoors, make sure you wash your hands frequently, and do the simple hygiene things we’ve been talking about for the past year,” Dr. Ledbetter explained.

He said if you’re in a medical situation where you’re feeling very sick, in that case, you may want to go straight to the hospital.

But if you’re in a freestanding ER and your medical situation escalates, they will transport you to the hospital.

