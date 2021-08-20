LawCall
Local doctor clears up common vaccine myths

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders say misinformation surrounding the vaccine is one of the greatest issues health officials face in the effort to improve Alabama’s vaccination rates. One local doctor is working to clear up myths surrounding the shot.

“Usually once we have a real conversation about what those things are, I’ve had lots of patients say well you’ve changed my mind,” Medical Director of Medical Park Family Care Rural Health Clinic Dr. Tate Hinkle said.

Hinkle said one of the most common questions he gets is “why should I get the shot if I just have to get a booster soon after?”.

“We have lots of vaccines that have to have boosters,” Hinkle said. “That is just the way vaccines work. The body’s immune response wanes and we have to go through a booster series to keep your immunity up. We get a tetanus shot every ten years and flu shots every year.”

Hinkle said he also hears many myths about masks not working. He said they aren’t true and face coverings are effective, but they aren’t a good substitute for the vaccine.

“While masks do reduce your risks of getting COVID, especially if you are close to people that have had it, the really on big protection is that vaccine,” he said. “It helps your body not only fight it off, but it’s also showing really good efficacy at preventing you from getting serious COVID.”

Hinkle said many myths circulate on social media and don’t have any scientific backing, like the vaccines causing infertility or harming pregnancies.

“If anything, having COVID could potentially have more long term impacts on fertility than any vaccine,” he said. “It doesn’t have any potential to effect anyone’s fertility.”

State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said one of the most common myths is that the vaccine was rushed and wont get FDA approval, but Harris said full approval is coming soon.

“We expect it will be really almost any minute,” Harris said.

Dr. Hinkle said another common myth is that you don’t need the vaccine because you already had the virus. Hinkle said your natural immunity is not as strong against the Delta variant and is not enough to protect you from Delta. He said most patients being re-infected with the virus are experiencing worse symptoms the second time around. Hinkle said getting the vaccine after having the virus will give you the most protection possible, because you have both types of immunity.

