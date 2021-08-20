LifeSouth collecting convalescent plasma donations as COVID cases rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama hospitals are in desperate need of convalescent plasma as the number of people critically ill with COVID-19 continues to increase.

LifeSouth is collecting convalescent plasma donations once again, which is a blood component collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 whose plasma has antibodies against the virus.

Those donations then go to help critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Donors must be fully recovered from COVID-19 and be symptom free for two weeks before they can donate.

If you received the vaccine and did not have a positive COVID diagnosis before getting the shot, you are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

“We’ve seen such a huge need for our local hospitals to receive convalescent plasma,” said Cindy Peek, LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator. “Last week, we sent out 292 units of convalescent plasma. And that is a dramatic increase of what we used to send out.”

To donate blood or convalescent plasma, visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.

