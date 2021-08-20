LawCall
Jefferson County Commission names new county manager

Cal Markert
Cal Markert(Jefferson County Commission)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission named Cal Markert as the new County Manager for Jefferson County effective Oct. 1, 2021.

“We followed the process put forth in House Bill 159 to the letter of the law,” said Commission President Jimmie Stephens. “We made a hire that is not just good for the Commission, but it’s good for Jefferson County.”

Markert currently serves as Deputy County Manager over Infrastructure and previously served as Director of Roads and Transportation. He has been with the County since 2017.

The move follows the retirement announcement of Tony Petelos, the first County Manager for Jefferson County, in June 2021.

Prior to coming to Jefferson County Markert served as the Director of Roads and Transportation for Baldwin County from 2005 – 2017, served as the County Engineer for Russell County, and in various engineering roles for the Alabama Department of Transportation. He has a Civil Engineering degree from Auburn University, 1995, and earned his PE (Professional Engineering) designation in 2000. He also has a certificate in County Engineering Administration from the Association of County Engineers of Alabama in 2002. He has been married to his wife Donna for 26 years and has two adult daughters.

