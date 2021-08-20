LawCall
Help from federal government could soon arrive in Ala. to fight COVID-19 surge

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders are hoping help from the federal government could provide much needed relief during the COVID-19 surge.

We’re told State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris could make an announcement Friday that help will be here soon.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has submitted two requests for help with staffing issues at hospitals that are overwhelmed with COVID patients and to help staff monoclonal antibody infusion centers.

Disaster Medical Assistance Teams or DMAT could also be on the way. They include doctors, paramedics, pharmacists and more. Those volunteers work through FEMA to provide staffing and emergency help.

“We do expect to have a couple of teams at least coming into the state later this week. We do hope to have some additional sites for monoclonal antibody infusion centers going up pretty soon as well. So that is one good thing,” Harris said.

We will stream Dr. Harris’ news conference Friday on the news app and online.

The DMAT volunteers have also been deployed to a handful of other hard hit southern states to help relieve pressure on hospitals that are seeing a surge of patients.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

