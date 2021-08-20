Health official concerned about large events that could lead to COVID outbreaks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A state health department official is worried the recent Rock The South event in Cullman along with the upcoming President Trump rally and Labor Day around the corner could lead to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Judy Smith, administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern district, which includes about 12 counties, believes north Alabama could see more COVID outbreaks in the coming weeks given the number of people who attended Rock The South and those who could show up at this weekend’s Trump rally at York Family farms Cullman. That rally will likely see more people than Rock the south.

Smith says those events combined with the state’s low vaccination rate, the current hospital situation and the state’s positivity rate may not bode well for Alabama’s fight against COVID.

“When you put all that in a pot together, it is a recipe for calamity. We literally can’t take anymore. When our hospitals are like they are right now, it’s just a tremendously scary situation,” Smith said.

Alabama’s Republican party chairman expects 20,000 people or more at the Trump rally this weekend. We’re told there will be free face masks and hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.