Gov. Ivey to celebrate East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub with Talladega Co. Schools

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will celebrate the East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub with Talladega County Schools.

In July, Governor Ivey awarded $1.75 million to Talladega County Schools. The facility will offer quality education and training that will prepare Alabama’s future workforce for careers in high demand jobs such as agriculture, hospitality training, health care and information technology.

Joining the governor will be Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, among others.

