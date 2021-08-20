LawCall
Former Bama standout Dre Kirkpatrick making moves off the field to help slow spread of COVID-19

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama football standout and NFL player Dre Kirkpatrick is now making moves off the field to help slow the spread of COVID-19. His 21 Kids Foundation is working with the Alabama Department of Health and The Gadsden Etowah County EMA Office bringing information and vaccines to his hometown of Gadsden.

Kirkpatrick says no matter where he goes, Gadsden will always be special to him. That’s why he’s doing his part and providing healthcare to those in underprivileged communities. His organization is hosting the city’s first Hispanic community COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, August 21. There will be interpreters there to provide information regarding the virus and the vaccine.

Kirkpatrick understands the hesitancy some may have about the vaccine. He felt the same way. But once he saw how the Delta variant affected children, he said he had to educate himself and learn more about the vaccines. Once he did that he decided to get it and help those in communities at a disadvantage when it comes to healthcare.

“I need to protect my family. I need to protect my household. My kids can’t get this shot. But I’m always moving around,” said Kirkpatrick. “I’m always in different venues. So I wanted to make sure that I didn’t bring nothing into my home.”

Appointments are not required and lunch will be provided to those who attend. Kirkpatrick says this is not all about vaccines, he wants to educate his community.

“We’re not turning anyone around. We’re wishing to have an overflow of people getting the vaccination. Or just come, just to get information. It’s just not all about getting the shot. It’s about coming and getting educated.”

Saturday’s clinic is part of the Vaccinate Gadsden program. Residents who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to receive the $100 voucher.

The address is 758 Forest Avenue Gadsden Al, 35901. For more information visit, https://www.drekirk21kids.com/

