FIRST ALERT: Potential for heavier rain and storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting started here on our Friday morning with overcast skies and some patchy fog throughout our area.

First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a dry sweep for us for now in our area.

Our First Alert weather team has been talking about a decent chance of rain and thunderstorm development today, and as we begin with our look over the next 24 hours we are seeing the potential for rain in the heart of our area as early as 9:00 am.

According to this morning’s model data it looks like the best chance of heavier rain and storms could come late this afternoon and into this evening, mainly along and south of the I-20/59 corridor. This could affect those attending Friday night football games. So, be sure and take your rain gear to the games this evening and your First Alert weather app will let you know if there are lightning or storms nearby—so that you can take cover.

Showers could last into the evening hours into Shelby County southward.

We could see some showers and storms begin to form around daybreak into our area tomorrow. We are forecasting a 70-percent chance of rain for Saturday. We could see heavy rain along with lightning and gusty winds tomorrow.

Most of that rain should taper off.

While we could see showers and storms for Sunday afternoon, we aren’t expecting as widespread coverage of rain as we are expecting on Saturday. We are going with a 40-percent chance of rain for Sunday.

The “feels like” temps are expected to rise into triple digits early next week, so try not to overdo it outside if you can.

As we track the tropics, Tropical Storm Grace is back over open water and headed to make landfall again into Mexico as category 1 hurricane.

Tropical storm Henri has moved south, but is moving tom the WNW at 9mph. Henri is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before making landfall early next week along the northeastern US seaboard. You can track the tropics with our First Alert weather app.

Your First Alert extended forecast shows rain chances going down a little bit as we head into early next week. Monday and Tuesday we are going with a 20 and 30 percent chance respectively. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

I hope you have a great weekend and I hope you will join our weekend team and see us back here safe and sound on Monday morning.

Mickey

