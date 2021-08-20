Carbon Hill man killed in Fayette County accident

FAYETTE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 56-year-old Carbon Hill man was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon.

Troopers said Kevin Edgil, who was driving a truck, was killed when he collided head on with another truck.

Edgil died at the scene. The crash happened at 2:10 p.m. on Alabama 13 at the 223 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Berry.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.