Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport hosts job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and the Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25 in an effort to fill a variety of available positions.

Open opportunities range from sales ambassadors to maintenance, HVAC technicians, airfield painters and part-time positions with TSA

The fair will take place in the Airports event room from 9:00 a.m.-12 p.m.

Please click here for a breakdown of available positions with participating BHM customer service, airline and aviation services, and other Airport tenants. Click here for additional information on available positions with the Birmingham Airport Authority.

BHM Job Fair Event:

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Upper Level Airport, Event Room (Near Door 4U – Pre Security)

Face coverings/masks are required in the airport

No advance registration required

Bring a photo ID and multiple copies of your resume

Wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot

Parking validated (park in the Hourly Parking “Yellow Section C “of the Parking Deck – Level 3)

BHM Job Fair Participating Companies Include:

Birmingham Airport Authority

Buffalo Rock - Pepsi

CLEAR

Hertz

Huntleigh USA Corporation

Southern Sky Aviation

Transportation Security Administration

United Ground Express

United States Customs and Border Protection

Visit www.flybhm.com/bhmjobfair for full details and directions to the airport Event Room.

