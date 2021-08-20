LawCall
Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport hosts job fair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and the Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 25 in an effort to fill a variety of available positions.

Open opportunities range from sales ambassadors to maintenance, HVAC technicians, airfield painters and part-time positions with TSA

The fair will take place in the Airports event room from 9:00 a.m.-12 p.m.

Please click here for a breakdown of available positions with participating BHM customer service, airline and aviation services, and other Airport tenants.  Click here for additional information on available positions with the Birmingham Airport Authority.

BHM Job Fair Event:

  • Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Location: Upper Level Airport, Event Room (Near Door 4U – Pre Security)
  • Face coverings/masks are required in the airport
  • No advance registration required
  • Bring a photo ID and multiple copies of your resume
  • Wear business attire as many employers will interview and hire on the spot
  • Parking validated (park in the Hourly Parking “Yellow Section C “of the Parking Deck – Level 3)

BHM Job Fair Participating Companies Include:

  • Birmingham Airport Authority
  • Buffalo Rock - Pepsi
  • CLEAR
  • Hertz
  • Huntleigh USA Corporation
  • Southern Sky Aviation
  • Transportation Security Administration
  • United Ground Express
  • United States Customs and Border Protection

Visit www.flybhm.com/bhmjobfair for full details and directions to the airport Event Room.

