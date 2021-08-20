LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University confirmed Friday, Aug. 20, that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s new head football coach has been sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Auburn Tigers released a statement Friday afternoon in which Coach Bryan Harsin confirmed he’s self-isolating.

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms,” Harsin said. “As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.”

While Harsin is away, Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties.

“I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice,” Harsin added. “Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful.”

Harsin expressed his “full confidence” in his staff and team and said “I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Board of Education
5 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday
Wenonah High School (photo source WBRC-TV)
Wenonah-Center Point football game cancelled because of COVID-19
The little girl died when the 2007 Chrysler 300 she was a passenger in collided head-on with a...
10-year-old killed girl in Walker Co. crash; 4 others hurt
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
First Alert Weather 9p 8-19-21
FIRST ALERT: Storm threat continues Friday with risk of frequent lightning & localized flooding

Latest News

Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry
This makes so much sense: Kool-Aid signs with Kool-Aid
The Auburn Tigers are inviting football fans to a preseason kickoff event and open practice on...
Auburn to host preseason kickoff event, open practice
Bobby Bowden lay in repose at Samford University
Remembering legendary coach Bobby Bowden
Sunisa Lee talks about Auburn and the Olympics
Sunisa Lee talks about Auburn and the Olympics