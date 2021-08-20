Alabama state health officer: ‘We have not had a particularly good week’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris was blunt as he opened his weekly COVID-19 pandemic news conference update Friday saying the state did not have a particularly good week. Cases are soaring among both adults and children, hospitalizations are nearing record highs while ICU beds are at record lows, and dozens of deaths are being reported daily.

The state is adding between 3,000 and 4,000 new cases daily, and health experts have long said about 10% of those cases tend to need advanced medical care in a hospital setting within 10-14 days.

A month ago Alabama’s hospitals were treating 500 COVID-19 inpatients. Today, that number has ballooned to 2,764 with Harris stating another 100 are hospitalized with suspected cases.

Harris said the state is working to obtain and use federal resources to ease strains on the healthcare system. A team will travel to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center later Friday and there are hopes that a second team will be en route to the state soon. Federal aid is limited by the number of states in need, as well as other areas like Haiti and Afghanistan that are requiring resources.

Among those hospitalized are 50 of the youngest Alabamians, nine of whom Harris said were recently on ventilators in pediatric units. Alabama has seen a “significant rise” in pediatric COVID-19 cases and data indicates it now has the nation’s highest rate of pediatric hospitalizations for the virus.

ICU beds dropped into negative status at the beginning of the week and remain that way as more hospitalizations have outstripped the healthcare system’s capacity. Harris said the problem appears to be a regional issue with the southern part of the state having fewer ICU beds than other areas.

While patients are still being treated, many are having to be placed in other non-traditional ICU settings, such as emergency rooms or on gurneys in hallways, according to statements previously made by the Alabama Hospital Association.

The delta variant of COVID-19, which is much more easily spread, now accounts for about 95% of the nation’s cases, with Alabama in the same ballpark, according to the health officer.

Alabama has passed “a very grim milestone,” Harris said, pointing to the pandemic’s death toll of 12,000. Even as vaccines have become widely available across state, Harris said virtually all COVID-19 deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

“That’s extraordinarily frustrating,” he explained. “These people did not have to die.”

The state’s vaccination rates have ticked up with the surge in new cases over the last two months. According to CDC data, Alabama has risen from last in the nation to tie for 44th for those who have received one or more doses. Harris said about 2.2 million residents fall into that group. The state continues to lag the nation for fully vaccinated rates with about 1.7 million in that category.

Harris urged residents to get vaccinated and said for those who get sick, monoclonal antibodies are highly effective treatments that can keep people out of the overwhelmed hospitals. He said the best way to obtain the treatment is through one’s healthcare provider. Harris said the state is working on other ways to make sure all people, including those without doctors, have access.

