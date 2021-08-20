Alabama leads nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leads the nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations after a more than 300% increase in pediatric admissions in the last seven days.

According to a report from Forbes magazine, using data from the CDC Alabama surpassed Florida, Georgia and Louisiana when it admitted nearly 260 kids between August 10 and August 16, at an average of 37 kids per day. A significant increase compared to the admission rate of the week prior which was a total of 63 kids hospitalized and an average of 9 kids per day.

The more than increase is part of a disturbing trend as Alabama hospitals reach ICU capacity for all patients across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.