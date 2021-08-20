LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama leads nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations

(Mercy Hospital)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leads the nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations after a more than 300% increase in pediatric admissions in the last seven days.

According to a report from Forbes magazine, using data from the CDC Alabama surpassed Florida, Georgia and Louisiana when it admitted nearly 260 kids between August 10 and August 16, at an average of 37 kids per day. A significant increase compared to the admission rate of the week prior which was a total of 63 kids hospitalized and an average of 9 kids per day.

The more than increase is part of a disturbing trend as Alabama hospitals reach ICU capacity for all patients across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student shot and killed; 17-year-old suspect charged with murder
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

Latest News

From Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., ADPH surveyors will be asking Lowndes County...
State health leaders working on plan to potentially roll out booster shots next month
Local doctor clears up common vaccine myths
Tuscaloosa doctors lobby schools to mandate masks as cases surge
The ER physician with Brookwood Baptist said the freestanding model has only been in the...
Local doctor explains why freestanding emergency rooms are so important during the pandemic