$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.

Details are limited, but Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said the robbery took place around 2:55 p.m. in the Gibbs Village area.

USPS is offering up to a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

