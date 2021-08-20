5 Jefferson County schools to require masks beginning Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Board of Education announced Thursday night that five schools will begin requiring masks on Monday, August 23.

The five schools are: Oak Grove Elementary, Oak Grove High School, Corner High School, Bagley Elementary, and Brookville Elementary.

The decision, according to officials, was made because of an increase in COVID positive cases and close contacts.

Masks will be required for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors for a minimum of 14 calendar days.

“For a district this size, this cannot be one size fits all approach. At this time, we are making these decisions on a school-by-school basis, instead of a district-wide mandate. It should be noted we have our nursing staff monitoring the numbers every day. We will take action when appropriate. However, we also want to point out that there are many schools that have very few COVID cases right now,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools.

Masks continue to be recommended but optional at other Jefferson County Schools.

