$20,000 stolen from Super Oriental Market in Homewood

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are asking for helping identifying five women and one man accused of stealing from the Super Oriental Market on West Valley Avenue.

Police say on August 14 around 7:50 p.m. the suspects acted as lookouts and distracted the staff while one of the women crawled behind a counter and into the office where $20,000 was taken.

If anyone recognizes these individuals please contact  Detective Sergeant Chris Morgan at 205-332-6218.

