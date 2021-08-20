$20,000 stolen from Super Oriental Market in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are asking for helping identifying five women and one man accused of stealing from the Super Oriental Market on West Valley Avenue.

Police say on August 14 around 7:50 p.m. the suspects acted as lookouts and distracted the staff while one of the women crawled behind a counter and into the office where $20,000 was taken.

If anyone recognizes these individuals please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Morgan at 205-332-6218.

