2 Blount Co. inmates die from COVID-19 last week

Blount Co. Sheriff's Office
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office
By Steve Crocker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two inmates in the custody of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19.

The incarcerated men, Health Benson Moore and Jeffrey Harris, were both in their 40s and Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said in a presser Friday that their deaths are believed to be linked to a COVID outbreak at the jail.

According to Sheriff Moon, one inmate was found unresponsive just moments after speaking to a jail nurse. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The other inmate had been assigned to Blount County but was in the Franklin County facility when he died.

Moon says his correctional facility has worked hard to fight COVID and that the jail has had only one COVID case since the pandemic began last year, but he says in July “Our preventive measures were exhausted.”

He says a week ago, after two inmates tested positive they called in the county health department to do testing.

22 inmates and 2 deputies tested positive.

