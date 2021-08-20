10-year-old killed girl in Walker Co. crash; 4 others hurt

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 10-year-old girl from Jasper lost her life in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m., two miles north of Oakman on Alabama 6, at the 190 mile marker.

The little girl died when the 2007 Chrysler 300 she was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2012 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Chrysler, Melissa McGlothlin, 56, of Jasper was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. The other children in the Chrysler were taken to Children’s of Alabama.

The driver of the Camry, Barron Coleman, 35, of Jasper, was taken to UAB Medical Center with serious injuries.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

