The World Games 2022 announces all 14 competition venues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 has now announced all 14 of the Birmingham community venues that will host competitions when the historic event takes place next July.
The World Games 2022 (TWG2022) will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in 34 different sports throughout The World Games 2022.
“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”
Avondale Park – Archery
Barber Motorsports Park – Drone Racing, Canopy Piloting
Birmingham Crossplex – Inline Hockey, Artistic Roller Skating, Speed Skating, Wheelchair Rugby, Lifesaving, Finswimming, Canoe Polo
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex – DanceSport, Gymnastics, Bowling, Korfball, Floorball, Powerlifting, Billiards
Birmingham Southern College – Fistball, Orienteering (sprint), Karate, Wushu, Ju-Jitsu
Boutwell Auditorium – Sumo, Kickboxing, Muaythai
Hoover Metropolitan Complex – Softball
John Carrol Catholic High School – Flying Disc
Legion Field – Flag Football
Oak Mountain State Park – Waterski/Wakeboard, Canoe Marathon, Orienteering (Middle Distance)
Protective Stadium – Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Railroad Park – Duathlon, Orienteering (Sprint Relay)
Sloss Furnaces – Sport Climbing, DanceSport (Breaking), Gymnastics (Parkour), Beach Handball
University of Alabama at Birmingham – Lacrosse, Racquetball, Squash, Flying Disc, Tug of War, Boules Sports
