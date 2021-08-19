LawCall
The World Games 2022 announces all 14 competition venues

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 has now announced all 14 of the Birmingham community venues that will host competitions when the historic event takes place next July.

The World Games 2022 (TWG2022) will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in 34 different sports throughout The World Games 2022.

“All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games.”

Avondale Park – Archery

Barber Motorsports Park – Drone RacingCanopy Piloting

Birmingham Crossplex – Inline Hockey, Artistic Roller SkatingSpeed SkatingWheelchair RugbyLifesavingFinswimmingCanoe Polo

Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex – DanceSportGymnasticsBowlingKorfballFloorballPowerliftingBilliards

Birmingham Southern College – FistballOrienteering (sprint), KarateWushuJu-Jitsu

Boutwell Auditorium – SumoKickboxingMuaythai

Hoover Metropolitan Complex – Softball

John Carrol Catholic High School – Flying Disc

Legion Field – Flag Football

Oak Mountain State Park – Waterski/WakeboardCanoe MarathonOrienteering (Middle Distance)

Protective Stadium – Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Railroad Park – DuathlonOrienteering (Sprint Relay)

Sloss Furnaces – Sport ClimbingDanceSport (Breaking)Gymnastics (Parkour)Beach Handball

University of Alabama at Birmingham – LacrosseRacquetball, SquashFlying DiscTug of WarBoules Sports

