Vote at end of August on fire dues increase in Cahaba Valley

CAHABA VALLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in the Cahaba Valley community will vote on a fire dues increase in a little over a week.

The department was hoping to switch to a flat rate service for everyone, but there were concerns from the community about differences in pay among residents. After community feedback, the department decided to switch back to a pay scale based on property values and split the increase over two years.

If the vote passes, people can expect a 35 percent increase in fire dues in the first year and a 30 percent increase in the second year.

Chief Buddy Wilks says this will help the department raise an estimated 5.8 million. He was hoping to get to 6.4 million.

He says that cost difference means the fire department may have to push back the construction of a new fire station in the Shoals Creek community for a few years, but it is expected to be enough money to allow the department to move forward with other high priority projects.

“The first year is working on staffing of the Narrows fire truck and the Mt. Laurel ambulance,” said Chief Wilks, “The second year is the relocation of the fire station to the Brook Highland area. It’s not just about relocating. The building isn’t feasible. It needs a lot of repair work and with COVID ramping up again, we don’t have the space to separate our people out if we need to.”

The vote is set for August 31st.

