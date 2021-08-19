LawCall
University of Montevallo receives donation for minority scholarships

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - More money is coming to the University of Montevallo to provide scholarship opportunities for minority students.

The University of Montevallo Foundation received a $50,000 donation to help provide 25 students minority students with scholarship money and create a long-term scholarship fund for students.

“Huge financial need. The university is surrounded by areas with Title 1 schools, students who come from low income families and first generation students. So, the need is great at Montevallo,” said Jason Perry, Student Diversity Recruitment and Retention Coordinator.

The University received the donation to establish the Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and Gerry Rivero Scholarship.

The money is allocated through the M.A.D.E program which has served Minority Students on campus since 2019.

“Helping Minority students transition into life on campus,” said Perry, “We had 20 students in 2019. 40 students in 2020 and 70 students this year.”

$1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 25 students in the program over the next two years and the remainder will be used to endow the scholarship.

The scholarship money was donated by UM graduate Gerry Rivero. He played baseball for the university.

