Univ. of Ala. COVID vaccination incentives for students increased

The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced several weeks ago that students could earn free Bama Cash - money in their student accounts to buy food and other items - if they confirm they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 by a specific date.

Students learned Wednesday they now have chances for even better rewards.

When Garrett McIntyre presented proof of his coronavirus vaccination status to the University of Alabama, UA had doubled the $20 in Bama Cash it was offering students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I just told them and proved that I was vaccinated. And I sent in a little picture of my vaccination card with the dates and details and my first vaccination and my second and they sent over the $40,” McIntyre said.

Now students enrolled this Fall like McIntyre could get much more in return.

The university recently announced students who prove they’ve been vaccinated will be entered to win grand prizes awarded on the 23rd and 30th of August.

There are 23 grand prizes in all.

They include:

3 – all-access campus parking passes (for Fall 2021 through Summer 2022)

6 – sets of two away game football tickets

  • 2 – vs. Miami (Atlanta, GA)
  • 2 – vs. Florida (Gainesville, FL)
  • 2 – vs. Mississippi State (Starkville, MS)

10 – $1,000 housing scholarships

  • Awarded to current on-campus residents in the large (over 400 residents) and small (under 400 residents) halls with the highest percentage of vaccinations

4 – lunch with Dr. Myron Pope, UA’s Vice President for Student Life (available to newly vaccinated students only

“I think it’s a great incentive for other students to get vaccinated at this point and time, especially at such a busy campus,” McIntyre continued.

“I just think any encouragement will work and is a great idea. I think they’re going in the right direction. And helping more and more kids get vaccinated cause some people are going to need that extra push,” UA student Anthony Petruzella explained.

University of Alabama students have until 5 p.m. August 28 to upload proof of their vaccination and earn their rewards.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

