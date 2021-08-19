Two dead, 20 unaccounted for in Haywood County following floods

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) - Two are dead and 20 people are unaccounted for after the flooding in Haywood County from Tropical Storm Fred, according to officials with the Haywood County Emergency Services.

“There is significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed,” said Public Information Officer, Allison Richmond. “Ground, aerial (drone), and swift water rescue teams were sent to areas hardest hit to begin the process of searching and securing.”

Search teams stopped searching at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, in order to protect themselves from ‘unseen dangers after dark,’ and residents that are trying to enter restricted areas will have to present identification, according to Richmond.

Over 200 searchers set off Thursday to continue searching homes for missing persons, Richmond said in an update.

Officials report that there are currently 11 people sheltering at Tuscola High School but there are 40 planned to stay there Wednesday night.

There is a helpline set up which can be reached at 828-356-2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for anyone seeking assistance related to the storm.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.