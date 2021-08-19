‘Stuck with Chuck’: Charles Barkley to participate in vaccine rally
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA great and Auburn alum Charles Barkley will join UAB for a vaccine rally Saturday, August 28 at Legion Field.
The event come get #StuckWithChuck! is sponsored by the UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (MHRC).
The vaccine rally features:
- Comments by Charles Barkley
- Drive-through and walk-up vaccinations
- Vaccines offered at no cost to you
- Socially distant event—please wear your mask
- Free t-shirt to the first 300 people vaccinated
- Food trucks will be available to purchase from
Note: No autographs will be given at this event.
Saturday, August 28 at 11:00am to 1:00pm
Legion Field
400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204
