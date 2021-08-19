‘Stuck with Chuck’: Charles Barkley to participate in vaccine rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA great and Auburn alum Charles Barkley will join UAB for a vaccine rally Saturday, August 28 at Legion Field.

The event come get #StuckWithChuck! is sponsored by the UAB Minority Health & Health Disparities Research Center (MHRC).

The vaccine rally features:

Comments by Charles Barkley

Drive-through and walk-up vaccinations

Vaccines offered at no cost to you

Socially distant event—please wear your mask

Free t-shirt to the first 300 people vaccinated

Food trucks will be available to purchase from

Note: No autographs will be given at this event.

Saturday, August 28 at 11:00am to 1:00pm

Legion Field

400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204

