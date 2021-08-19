LawCall
Shades Valley H.S. band hits the right note with family chemistry

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Shades Valley High School is not like most schools. It is not a community or neighborhood school, a lot of its students come from all over Jefferson County. So, when members of the band come together, they are their closest friends and a special bond can be developed like a family.

“No matter where they come from, or their race or ethnicity, it’s all about the music,” said Shades Valley band director David Allinder. “You can see it how they play and in their eyes that they genuinely like one another and it comes across in how the band plays and sounds.”

The Shades Valley H.S. Band is 126 members and is ready to put on its half time show “Just a Hint of Latin.” The band will play three songs; “All Along the Watch Tower,” “One More Time,” and “Don’t You worry About a Thing.”

Shades Valley is our Sideline Band of the Week and you can watch their performance Friday night at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

