Ramsay HS football on a new mission with a new head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Few head coaches are sitting in a better job that first year Head Coach Ronnie Jackson at Ramsay High School. Jackson is the interim replacement, as it’s officially stated by the school system, though that title probably won’t stick for long because the Rams are loaded and expected to make a run for a state championship in Class 5A.

Ramsay returns 33 seniors from last year’s 12-1 team, and expectations are extremely high. If the Rams live up to those expectations, Jackson could have the job for longer than one season.

The Ronnie Jackson era begins Friday at Ramsay High School as the Rams play Bessemer City in the regular season opener for both teams. It’s the same night WBRC FOX6 kicks off its 33rd season of Sideline, which airs at 10:25 p.m. every Friday during the fall.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.