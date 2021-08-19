LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police investigate report of explosives in truck near Library of Congress, AP sources say

FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student shot and killed; 17-year-old suspect charged with murder
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

Latest News

Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.
Man claims $500,000 Powerball prize just in the nick of time
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline