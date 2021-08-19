LawCall
Person killed in fiery crash near Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a person was killed in a fiery crash near Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said the driver was killed in a head on collision with a tractor trailer on Crescent Ridge Road in Tuscaloosa County before 4:00 p.m.

The driver’s car overturned and caught fire.

The victim’s identification is pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

