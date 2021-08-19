Parents express objections to mask mandates at Lauderdale County BOE meeting

LAUDERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents in the Lauderdale County School District voiced their objections to mask mandates at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Right now, masks are optional for students and staff in Lauderdale County and parents made it clear: they want it to stay that way.

The meeting started out in the conference room at the school board office, but so many parents showed up they had to move it to the annex building.

Again, masks were not on the agenda tonight but mostly every parent that was there came to express their concerns about masking.

Eight people got up to speak, including a nurse practitioner, pharmacist, to concerned parents and grandparents. They talked about masking, quarantine, and teachers informing students about vaccine options.

”You quarantine the sick, not those who aren’t sick. So, you’re hurting our children and these teachers that act like they have control of our children and dictating them, no,” said one parent.

