Memphis Grizzlies coming to Birmingham for youth camp and family fun

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are kicking of the upcoming NBA season with a tour of the Mid-South and Birmingham is on the route.

The NBA team will be in the Magic City on August 28 to host a basketball camp at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and some family fun during a Barons game at Regions Park later that night.

The basketball clinic is presented by Nike and will be free to the first 50 registrants between the ages of 6-14. Visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Caravan for details.

Grizzlies entertainment team members join the Birmingham Barons for fun, prizes, and baseball including a guest appearance by broadcaster Pete Pranica.

