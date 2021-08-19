LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A luxury airship will soon get you to the North Pole and back for a pretty penny.

A start-up firm called OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises on an airship.

They are using steerable balloons, like the ones used in the early 1900s for the Hindenburg and the Zeppelin.

The luxury airship includes hotel-like cabins and modern technology. Sixteen passengers can fly to the North Pole and have a picnic on the ice cap.

The trip costs nearly $233,000 for a two-person cabin. Reservations are now open.

OceanSky hopes to kick off its first expedition in 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student shot and killed; 17-year-old suspect charged with murder
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

Latest News

OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure