Local leaders say boosters after 8 months could help healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. health experts are now suggesting COVID-19 booster shots will be needed 8 months after your second dose. They said third shots will become available one month from now.

Doctors at the Jefferson County Health Department said the FDA and CDC still need to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of another dose before officially recommending it, but they think this 8-month mark could help our health care workers.

“All vaccines, there is going to be a drop off at some point,” Dr. David Hicks said. “When you get around six months after full vaccination, you’ll start to see a little bit of a drop off in how strong the vaccine is working.”

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said he’s waiting until the CDC releases data before he can say exactly how much your protection drops after 8 months, but he says that timeline is normal, especially with the strength of the Delta variant.

“We have lost some effectiveness of the vaccine because of the Delta variant strain,” Hicks said. “It’s not because the vaccines are bad, it’s because the vaccines aren’t as strong as they were with the original version.”

With many health care workers hitting their 8-month mark soon, Hicks said boosters starting next month will help keep them protected during this surge and help staffing shortages.

“They are constantly being exposed and they are more exposed now because of this highly contagious Delta variant, so I want to protect the health care workers,” Hicks said. “Anything that can help the health care workers to me is a great thing.”

He said federal officials are also likely recommending another shot after eight months to help slow down the surge right now. He believes boosting everyone’s immunity could eventually ease the strain on hospitals.

“That is very significant help to the healthcare system that is struggling right now to take care of hospitalized people,” Hicks said.

Hicks said when boosters are officially rolled out, you won’t have any trouble finding one.

“I don’t foresee any issues with ramping up when that date arrives, there should be many options for people to go and get vaccinated,” Hicks said.

Hicks said people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also likely need a booster shot, but this 8-month mark is only for Moderna and Pfizer right now. They are still waiting for more J&J data before suggestions are made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.